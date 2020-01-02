e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Education / Army recruitment drive to be organised from Feb 10 in Rohtak

Army recruitment drive to be organised from Feb 10 in Rohtak

A spokesperson of the Army recruitment office, Rohtak said that the recruitment rally will be held from at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
An army doctor examines the hands of youth during a recruitment drive organized by the Indian army
An army doctor examines the hands of youth during a recruitment drive organized by the Indian army(HT File)
         

A recruitment drive will be organised by the Indian Army for the youth of four districts of Haryana -- Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, and Panipat from February 10 to 20 in Rohtak.

A spokesperson of the Army recruitment office, Rohtak said that the recruitment rally will be held from at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak.

Three more districts namely Jhajjar, Sonipat, and Panipat are also included in this recruitment drive along with Rohtak, read a press release.

“It is necessary for candidates to register online to participate in the recruitment process. He also informed that online registration can be done by January 25, 2020, and admit cards of will be sent to the concerned candidates via their registered email from January 26, 2020,” the Spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that it is compulsory for the candidates to reach the recruitment site at the mentioned date and time on the admit card.

“The recruitment in the Army would be free, fair and completely merit-based, and no middleman could get the candidates admitted in the Army. The recruitment process is fully computerised,” he said.

tags
top news
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News