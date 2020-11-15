e-paper
Army to begin recruitment rally in Secunderabad on January 15

Army to begin recruitment rally in Secunderabad on January 15

Sports trials for outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am on January 15.

education Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Secunderabad
Representational image. (HT file)
Indian Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad in Telangana from January 18 to February 28 next year.

The recruitment rally will be conducted for for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category), according to a release by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics and Kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of National or International competitions either at senior or junior level.

The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17-and-a-half to 21 years and for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17-and-a-half years to 23 years.

Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33 per cent in each subject and 45 per cent aggregate, for Soldier Tradesman (10th Standard) is ‘Passed 10th Standard (33 per cent)’ and that for Soldier Tradesman (8th Std) is ‘Passed 8th standard’.

The same for Soldier Tech (AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject.

For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent in each subject. Securing 50 per cent in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be awarded for incorrect answers in the Common Entrance Exam.

The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month of January 2021. Commandant AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to COVID-19 pandemic.

