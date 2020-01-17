Aspirants of BHU assistant professor post allege discrimination with Hindi speaking students

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:24 IST

A group of aspirants for the post of assistant professor on Friday staged a protest at Swatantrata Bhavan, BHU, alleging discrimination with Hindi- speaking students in the interview for the post of assistant professors held in BHU recently.

Two-day BHU International Alumni meet began today at Swatantra Bhavan campus. Several noted scientists, bureaucrats and technocrats are attending the opening session of the alumni meet.

At the venue of Swatantrata Bhavan, the three aspirants suddenly stood up and raised the posters bearing slogans that read Hindi ke samman me, BHU maidan me, Hindi is our mother tongue, discrimination with Hindi-speaking students will not be tolerated.

BHU authorities were shocked over the sudden protest at the venue of alumni meet in presence of hundreds of its old students.

“There has been discrimination with the Hindi speaking aspirants during the recent interview for the post of Assistant professors in various departments,” an aspirant said.

They were calmed and removed from the venue.

Moreover, BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh rejected all the allegations calling them baseless. “All allegations are baseless. All rules and regulations have been followed during the interview for the post of assistant professors,” Dr Singh said, adding that transparent process has been followed in the interview and appointment. There has been no discrimination with anyone. All allegations are baseless.

Moreover, posters with title BHU VC Hindi Virodhi (anti-Hindi BHU VC) with his caricature have been pasted at Maldahiya in Varanasi and certain other locations.

The poster raises many questions on the university administration. The questions raised through the poster include BHU VC Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar ji, why there is step-motherly treatment with the Hindi speaking students? Why Hindi-speaking aspirants were insulted during the interview for the post of assistant professor, then why there is a need of Rajbhasha cell in the university? Why there is a violation of constitutional values and suppression of moral rights? Why there are irregularities in the appointment process? Why so special blessings to (the candidates) from a particular university (JNU) in appointments? Why so much discrimination with Hindi speaking students studied in BHU?