Assam AHSEC 12th result 2019 declared, check marks at ahsec.nic.in

The results of the Assam Higher Secondary Exams Council (Class 12) examination were announced on Saturday, May 25. Students have the option of checking the Assam board results both online on a few websites and through an app.

On the internet, the results will be available on ahsec.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and so on.

Candidates also have the option of downloading a mobile app ‘Upolobdha’ from the Google Play Store for android phones to check the results.

Reportedly, over 2,42,000 students appeared for the exams.

According to an AHSEC official an email with the detailed results will be sent to all 1500 institutions on Saturday along with a hard copy.

The pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce in 2018. This year exams were held in February and March.

