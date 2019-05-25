Assam HS Result 2019 LIVE updates: AHSEC 12th results declared at ahsec.nic.in, website crashed

The wait is over. Students of Assam Board can check their class 12th HSE exam result today.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website.

Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.

09:50 AM IST CM Of Assam congratulates Assam Board students Chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted to congratulate the studdents. Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. May this milestone inspire you to pursue and fulfil your dreams. My best wishes. Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019.



09:41 AM IST Candidates can check their result on mobile app AHSEC has introduced a mobile app named Upolobdha to check Assam HS final result. Click here to download the AHSEC app





09:28 AM IST Assam HS Result 2019: AHSEC website crashed Assam Board has declared results of higher secondary or class 12th exam of all streams. Over 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Due to heavy traffic, the AHSEC website at ahsec.nic.in has been crashed. Candidates can check their results using other third party websites. Check list of websites of third party websites here.





09:24 AM IST Assam 12th HS Result 2019: Check your scores via SMS Candidates can check their scores through SMS Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER Send it to 56263 Your Assam HS Result 2019 and marks will be sent to you in your inbox





09:20 AM IST Assam Board HSE Result 2019: Arts, Commerce, Science results out Candidates can check their results of arts and commerce and science streams now. Assam Board has declared the results of all the streams on its official website.





09:13 AM IST Assam Board Result 2019: List of websites to check result Candidates can check their results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in or try logging in using these websites: sebaonline.org assamonline.in resultresultsassam.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com eduassam.com Check full list here





09:05 AM IST Assam Board 12th HSE Result declared Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website. Check your scores at ahsec.nic.in.





08:45 AM IST Assam Board result shortly. Know the 2018 toppers In just few minutes, Assam Board results will be released. Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanuj Junior College in Nagaon topped the humanities stream scoring 487 marks out of 50.Amar Singh Thapa from Abdul Hasib Higher Secondary School in Hojai came first in the science stream scoring 486 marks.Raunak Lohia of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon came first in the commerce stream with 474 marks.





08:15 AM IST Assam Board HSE Result 2019 soon In less than an hour, Assam board will declare the results of class 12th or HS exam. Candidates can check their results at ahsec.nic.in after 9 am





07:58 AM IST Assam Board HSE Result: Last year’s pass percent Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.





07:50 AM IST Check Assam Board Result online at ahsec.nic.in Assam Board class 12th exam candidates can check their Higher Secondary result online at ahsec.nic.in. There are several other websites too, where the result can be checked. Click here to check the list



