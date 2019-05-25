Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Assam HS Result 2019 LIVE updates: AHSEC 12th results declared at ahsec.nic.in, website crashed

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination today at 9 am. Follow live updates here.

By Nandini | May 25, 2019 09:51 IST
highlights

The wait is over. Students of Assam Board can check their class 12th HSE exam result today.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website.

Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.

Follow Live Updates here:

09:50 AM IST

CM Of Assam congratulates Assam Board students

Chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted to congratulate the studdents. Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. May this milestone inspire you to pursue and fulfil your dreams. My best wishes.

09:41 AM IST

Candidates can check their result on mobile app

AHSEC has introduced a mobile app named Upolobdha to check Assam HS final result. Click here to download the AHSEC app

09:28 AM IST

Assam HS Result 2019: AHSEC website crashed

Assam Board has declared results of higher secondary or class 12th exam of all streams. Over 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Due to heavy traffic, the AHSEC website at ahsec.nic.in has been crashed. Candidates can check their results using other third party websites. Check list of websites of third party websites here.

09:24 AM IST

Assam 12th HS Result 2019: Check your scores via SMS

Candidates can check their scores through SMS

Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER

Send it to 56263

Your Assam HS Result 2019 and marks will be sent to you in your inbox

09:20 AM IST

Assam Board HSE Result 2019: Arts, Commerce, Science results out

Candidates can check their results of arts and commerce and science streams now. Assam Board has declared the results of all the streams on its official website.

09:13 AM IST

Assam Board Result 2019: List of websites to check result

Candidates can check their results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in or try logging in using these websites:

sebaonline.org

assamonline.in

resultresultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

eduassam.com

Check full list here

09:05 AM IST

Assam Board 12th HSE Result declared

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website. Check your scores at ahsec.nic.in.

08:45 AM IST

Assam Board result shortly. Know the 2018 toppers

In just few minutes, Assam Board results will be released. Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanuj Junior College in Nagaon topped the humanities stream scoring 487 marks out of 50.Amar Singh Thapa from Abdul Hasib Higher Secondary School in Hojai came first in the science stream scoring 486 marks.Raunak Lohia of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon came first in the commerce stream with 474 marks.

08:15 AM IST

Assam Board HSE Result 2019 soon

In less than an hour, Assam board will declare the results of class 12th or HS exam. Candidates can check their results at ahsec.nic.in after 9 am

07:58 AM IST

Assam Board HSE Result: Last year’s pass percent

Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.

07:50 AM IST

Check Assam Board Result online at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board class 12th exam candidates can check their Higher Secondary result online at ahsec.nic.in. There are several other websites too, where the result can be checked. Click here to check the list

07:40 AM IST

2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for Assam Board exam

This year around 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the AHSEC class 12th exams who will get their results today at 9 am.

trending topics