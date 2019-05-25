Assam HS Result 2019 LIVE updates: AHSEC 12th results declared at ahsec.nic.in, website crashed
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination today at 9 am. Follow live updates here.
09:50 AM IST
CM Of Assam congratulates Assam Board students
09:41 AM IST
Candidates can check their result on mobile app
09:28 AM IST
Assam HS Result 2019: AHSEC website crashed
09:24 AM IST
Assam 12th HS Result 2019: Check your scores via SMS
09:20 AM IST
Assam Board HSE Result 2019: Arts, Commerce, Science results out
09:13 AM IST
Assam Board Result 2019: List of websites to check result
09:05 AM IST
Assam Board 12th HSE Result declared
08:45 AM IST
Assam Board result shortly. Know the 2018 toppers
08:15 AM IST
Assam Board HSE Result 2019 soon
07:58 AM IST
Assam Board HSE Result: Last year’s pass percent
07:50 AM IST
Check Assam Board Result online at ahsec.nic.in
07:40 AM IST
2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for Assam Board exam
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website.
Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.
Follow Live Updates here:
Chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted to congratulate the studdents. Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. May this milestone inspire you to pursue and fulfil your dreams. My best wishes.
Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 25, 2019
May this milestone inspire you to pursue and fulfill your dreams. My best wishes.
Candidates can check their result on mobile app
AHSEC has introduced a mobile app named Upolobdha to check Assam HS final result. Click here to download the AHSEC app
Assam HS Result 2019: AHSEC website crashed
Assam Board has declared results of higher secondary or class 12th exam of all streams. Over 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Due to heavy traffic, the AHSEC website at ahsec.nic.in has been crashed. Candidates can check their results using other third party websites. Check list of websites of third party websites here.
Assam 12th HS Result 2019: Check your scores via SMS
Candidates can check their scores through SMS
Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Send it to 56263
Your Assam HS Result 2019 and marks will be sent to you in your inbox
Assam Board HSE Result 2019: Arts, Commerce, Science results out
Candidates can check their results of arts and commerce and science streams now. Assam Board has declared the results of all the streams on its official website.
Assam Board Result 2019: List of websites to check result
Candidates can check their results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in or try logging in using these websites:
sebaonline.org
assamonline.in
resultresultsassam.nic.in
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
eduassam.com
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) has on Saturday, May 25 declared the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website. Check your scores at ahsec.nic.in.
Assam Board result shortly. Know the 2018 toppers
In just few minutes, Assam Board results will be released. Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanuj Junior College in Nagaon topped the humanities stream scoring 487 marks out of 50.Amar Singh Thapa from Abdul Hasib Higher Secondary School in Hojai came first in the science stream scoring 486 marks.Raunak Lohia of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon came first in the commerce stream with 474 marks.
In less than an hour, Assam board will declare the results of class 12th or HS exam. Candidates can check their results at ahsec.nic.in after 9 am
Assam Board HSE Result: Last year’s pass percent
Assam Board class 12th exam candidates can check their Higher Secondary result online at ahsec.nic.in. There are several other websites too, where the result can be checked. Click here to check the list
This year around 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the AHSEC class 12th exams who will get their results today at 9 am.