Assam board HS Result 2019 today: List of websites to check AHSEC 12th results

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 or HSE examination today. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website after 9am.

Follow Assam board HS Result 2019 Live updates here

Websites to check Assam Board class 12th result 2019:

Candidates can check their results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in or try logging in using these websites:

sebaonline.org

assamonline.in

resultresultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

eduassam.com

knowyourresult.com

schools9.com

results.shiksha

exametc.com

assamresults.in

iresults.net

Steps to check Assam board Class 12 result 2019:

1) Visit the official result website at ahsec.nic.in

2) click on the link for HS Final exam 2019 results http://www.hsinfo.in/

3) Key in the required details on the login page that opens

4) Click on show result

5) Download on the computer and take a printout

Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.

First Published: May 25, 2019 07:49 IST