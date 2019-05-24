Assam board HS Result 2019 date: AHSEC 12th results at 9am tomorrow

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will on Saturday, May 25 declare the results of Class 12 or HSE examination. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website after 9am.

Steps to check Assam board Class 12 result 2019:

1) Visit the official result website at ahsec.nic.in

2) click on the link for HS Final exam 2019 results http://www.hsinfo.in/

3) Key in the required details on the login page that opens

4) Click on show result

5) Download on the computer and take a printout

Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31 and the pass percentage in humanities stream was 90.77, 85.74 in science and 84.64 in commerce.

Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanuj Junior College in Nagaon topped the humanities stream scoring 487 marks out of 500. Tridip Bora of Concept Junior College, Nagaon came second with 485 and Bhanita Roy of Krishnakanta Handique Junior College, Barpeta was placed third with 484 marks.

Amar Singh Thapa from Abdul Hasib Higher Secondary School in Hojai came first in the science stream scoring 486 marks. Niharika Goswami from Krishnakanta Handique Junior College, Barpeta came second with 483 marks. Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita from Krishnakanta Handique Junior College, Barpeta and Mrinal Jyoti Poudel from Darrang College with 480 marks came third.

Raunak Lohia of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon came first in the commerce stream with 474 marks. Dikshita Bora of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh came second with 471 marks and Shweta Das of Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh, came third with 464 marks.

First Published: May 24, 2019 18:49 IST