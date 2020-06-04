Assam Board 12th result 2020: AHSEC to declare HSSLC Result on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

education

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:21 IST

Assam Board 12th result 2020: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12th board exam results on June 25. According to a report in NDTV, Board chairman Dr Dayananda Borgohain has confirmed this news.

Students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in after it is declared. The scorecards will be available on the official website. Students will have to login by entering their credentials to check their SEBA HSSLC Result 2020.

Earlier, SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati has confirmed HT that the board will declare the class 10 or HSLC exam results on June 6 at 9 am.

According to reports, around 2 lakh students have appeared in the Higher Secondary exams this year.