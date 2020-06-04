e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam Board 12th result 2020: AHSEC to declare HSSLC Result on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board 12th result 2020: AHSEC to declare HSSLC Result on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board 12th result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Board 12th result 2020. (HT file)
Assam Board 12th result 2020. (HT file)
         

Assam Board 12th result 2020: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12th board exam results on June 25. According to a report in NDTV, Board chairman Dr Dayananda Borgohain has confirmed this news.

Students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in after it is declared. The scorecards will be available on the official website. Students will have to login by entering their credentials to check their SEBA HSSLC Result 2020.

Earlier, SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati has confirmed HT that the board will declare the class 10 or HSLC exam results on June 6 at 9 am.

According to reports, around 2 lakh students have appeared in the Higher Secondary exams this year.

tags
top news
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In