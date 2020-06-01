e-paper
Home / Education / Assam Board 10th result 2020: SEBA HSLC Result to be declared on June 6 at sebonline.org

Assam Board 10th result 2020: SEBA HSLC Result to be declared on June 6 at sebonline.org

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 date and time: Assam Board class 10th result will be declared on Saturday, June 6 at 9 am. Check full details here.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020(HT File)
         

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the class 10th board exam results on Saturday June 6. The result will be announced at 9 am. Candidates will be able to check their results online at sebaonline.org and other third party websites.

Talking to hindustantimes.com, SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati confirmed that the Assam board 10th result will be declared at 9am on June 9. Students will not have to go anywhere to check their board results. The scorecards will be available on the official website. Students will have to login using their name, roll number and other required login credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

Assam HSLC results will be available on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com etc. Students can also download an android app named ‘SEBA Results 2020’ from the Google Play Store and check their results.

According to reports, over 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Assam class 10th board exams this year.

