Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Assam Police answer key for grade III ministerial staff of foreign tribunal released

Assam Police has released the answer key for the recruitment of Grade III posts of Ministerial Staff of Foreigner’s Tribunal.Assam Police Grade III 2019 for Ministerial Staff of Foreigner’s Tribunal was held on 11 August 2019 in two session

education Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Police answer key out
Assam Police answer key out
         

Assam Police has released the answer key for the recruitment of Grade III posts of Ministerial Staff of Foreigner’s Tribunal.Assam Police Grade III 2019 for Ministerial Staff of Foreigner’s Tribunal was held on 11 August 2019 in two session- Morning Session and Afternoon .

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam Police Grade III exam can download the answer key from the official website of Assam Police at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment exam was held for HSSLC level posts i.e. for the posts of Data Entry Operator and Copyist in the morning session while in the afternoon session the exam was conducted for graduate level for the Posts Of UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant And Typist post.

Candidates can also check their question paper booklet for both, morning and evening session from the official website.

How to check Assam Police answer keys:

Visit the official website of Assam Police at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the link of the question booklet series, and session

A PDF file will open carrying the question paper

To check the answer key, click on the link that reads ‘UPDATED ANSWER KEY’

A PDF file will open carrying the answer keys

Download and take its print out if required.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:56 IST

