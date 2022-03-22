Home / Education / Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 out at www.slprbassam.in, direct link here
Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 out at www.slprbassam.in, direct link here

  • State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Commando.
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Commando. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati at www.slprbassam.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 2450 constable positions in the newly formed Assam Commando Battalion.

Direct link to download the admit card

Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage click, ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL’ tab

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credential's and log in

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

