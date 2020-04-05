e-paper
Home / Education / Assam Police Recruitment 2020:  204 vacancies of stenographer, junior assistant notified, application to begin after lockdown

Assam Police Recruitment 2020:  204 vacancies of stenographer, junior assistant notified, application to begin after lockdown

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) has invited online application process for recruitment against 204 vacancies for the posts of junior assistant in directorate of AP headquarters, district police cadre and stenographer (grade 3) of district police.

education Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:21 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2020
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) released an official notification for the recruitment against 204 vacancies for the posts of junior assistant in directorate of AP headquarters, district police cadre and stenographer (grade 3) of district police.

The online application process was scheduled to begin on April 4 and end on May 4. However, the application process has been suspended due to lockdown till further notice. The application window will be activated at www.slprbassam.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

Educational Qualification: 

Junior Assistant(in APHQRS / District Level): The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University and must possess Diploma in Computer.

Stenographer (Grade- III) (District Level): The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.    

Details of vacancy: 

Junior Assistant in district police cadre-- 170 vacancies

Junior Assistant in Directorate of AP headquarters -- 15 vacancies

Stenographer (Grade III) of district police cadre-- 19 vacancies.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will have to appear for the written test followed by a practical test. The written test will be of 50 marks and will be OMR based. The questions will be asked from logical reasoning, aptitude, History and culture of Assam and India, comprehension and general knowledge. The test duration will be of two hours.

Marking Scheme: 

Junior Assistants

1) Written Test - 50 marks

2) Practical Test - 50 marks

Total - 100 marks

Stenographer (Grade-III)

1) Written Test - 50 marks

2) Practical Test - 50 marks

3) Stenography Test - 50 marks

Total - 150 marks

Check official notification here

