Assam Police Recruitment begins for 6662 vacancies of constables at slprbassam.in

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:05 IST

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has invited online application to fill 6662 vacancies of constables in the state police on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at slprbassam.in on or before January 6, 2020.

Earlier the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board had invited online applications to fill 5494 constables, but later the government gave the approval for the recruitment of another 1168 constables. Thus in addition to the previous vacancies, now the total stands out at 6662. The applicant must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Eligibility Criteria:

•Un-Armed Branch: H.S. or Class XII passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of Constable, Unarmed Branch, District Executive Force (DEF).

•Armed Branch: H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of constable of Armed Branch.

•Selection Process: Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.