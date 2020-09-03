e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam Police SI admit card released at slprbassam.in, direct link here

Assam Police SI admit card released at slprbassam.in, direct link here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for Sub- Inspector recruitment examination (written) at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam recruitment exam for 597 sub- inspector posts will be held on September 20.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Police SI Admit Card released
Assam Police SI Admit Card released
         

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for Sub- Inspector recruitment examination (written) on its official website at slprbassam.in. Candidates have to login using their application DI, email ID or phone number to download their admit card. The link to download it will be active till September 16. The recruitment (written exam) to fill 597 posts of sub-insepctor will be held on September 20.

How to Download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020: 

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card Portal’ link

The link to download the SI Recruitment Admit Card will be visible on the page

Click on the link and login using application DI/ email ID / phone number

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020

Candidates who clear the written test will have to pass the physical standard and efficiency tests followed by a medical examination. Written exam will comprise of 100 questions each carrying one mark. The exam will be OMR based.S

Click here for more details/ official notification

Click here for admit card portal

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In