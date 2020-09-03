Assam Police SI admit card released at slprbassam.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:56 IST

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for Sub- Inspector recruitment examination (written) on its official website at slprbassam.in. Candidates have to login using their application DI, email ID or phone number to download their admit card. The link to download it will be active till September 16. The recruitment (written exam) to fill 597 posts of sub-insepctor will be held on September 20.

How to Download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card Portal’ link

The link to download the SI Recruitment Admit Card will be visible on the page

Click on the link and login using application DI/ email ID / phone number

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020

Candidates who clear the written test will have to pass the physical standard and efficiency tests followed by a medical examination. Written exam will comprise of 100 questions each carrying one mark. The exam will be OMR based.S

Click here for more details/ official notification

Click here for admit card portal