e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam Police SI results 2020 declared at slprbassam.in, here’s how to check

Assam Police SI results 2020 declared at slprbassam.in, here’s how to check

Assam Police SI results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their SLPRB Assam Police SI results online at slprbassam.in.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Police SI results 2020.
Assam Police SI results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Assam Police SI results 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has declared the result of recruitment exam for the of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their SLPRB Assam Police SI results online at slprbassam.in.

The Sub-Inspector recruitment examination was conducted on November 22, 2020.

Assam Police SI results 2020 Link 1.

Assam Police SI results 2020 Link 2.

How to check Assam Police SI results 2020:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the one of the links to check Assam Police SI results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Assam Police SI results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In