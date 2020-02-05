ATMA 2020 admit card to release today at 5 pm, details here

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:08 IST

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the admit for AIMS Test for Management Aptitude (ATMA) 2020 exam today, February 5 at 5 pm. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card online at atmaaims.com.

The AIMS ATMA 2020 will be conducted on February 9, May 17 and the third test will be held in the month of July of which the date has not been decided yet.

Candidates appearing for the ATMA 2020 on February 9 will have to reach the exam centre 1:00 PM. The exam will be held from 2 to 5 pm. The ATMA 2020 results will be declared on Feb 13.

Click here for AIMS ATMA 2020 mock test

AIMS ATMA 2020 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

On the hompeage, click on the link given for ATMA 2020 admit card

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

WHAT IS ATMA

ATMA is a credible, comprehensive and single-window test for admissions to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management post graduate courses ( subject to local regulations). ATMA is a high quality, online objective type Nationally accepted entrance test. This test is recognized by AICTE and Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all the states in India.

ATMA does not require any specific prior knowledge of business or other subject areas, nor does it seek to measure achievement in any particular field. The Test is designed to assess the aptitude of the students for Higher Management Education and primarily consists of sections on verbal, quantitative and analytical reasoning skills.