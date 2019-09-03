Australia’s Deakin University to establish as knowledge partner in India

education

Ranked amongst the top 1 per cent of world universities and one of Australia’s largest, the Deakin University has planned to establish itself as a knowledge partner in India to provide solutions in areas of critical importance to the government, industry and academia.

Speaking to IANS, the Vice Chancellor of the Deakin University, Iain Martin said that the varsity was keen to bring up online courses for which it was working hard.

“We see online courses as a major medium coming up and for the same Deakin is dedicated to help Indian partners and students get access to these courses,” Martin said.

“We at Deakin make sure that our students do not just get subjective knowledge but are also full of generic value, which is a major need now a days.”

Explaining the priority areas where the University aims to expand in India, he said: “Deakin University is exploring collaborations with the Government of India to enable knowledge transfer snd capacity building for both India and Australia, in priority areas of research like: Integrated Energy Program; Water Management; Agri-Tech; Cybersecurity; Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Science; Advanced Materials and Manufacturing; and Nanobiotechnology.”

In South Asia, Deakin offers the Vice Chancellor Meritorious Scholarship of value ranging from 20 per cent to 100 per cent of the total tuition fee. It also offers bursaries of up to 15 per cent of the total tuition fees.

This year Deakin University is celebrating 25 years of its engagement in India.

