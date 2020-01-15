Ban e-cigarettes on campus, sensitise students of ill effects: UGC tells varsities

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:58 IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and higher educational institutions to prohibit use of electronic cigarettes in their campuses and make students aware of its bad effects.

The government had last year announced a ban on production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risk to people, especially youth. “All universities and higher educational institutions are requested to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes in their campus and make students aware of bad effects of e-cigarettes and the harm that nicotine in any form can do to their growing brain,” the UGC said in a letter to Vice Chancellors and heads of institutions.

“Regular e-cigarette use is not only associated with adverse affects on cardiovascular and respiratory system but also negatively affects part of the brain of an average adolescent,” it added.

The Commission noted that harmful and additive effects arising out of used chemicals and solvents in e-cigarettes are “covered” by blending it with attractiveness through sleek design and promotional advertisements.

“These advertisements also create false notion of safety which makes children and adolescents most vulnerable to these offensive products. Hence, they need to be made aware of harmful effects of such products,” the UGC letter said.