Home / Education / Ban e-cigarettes on campus, sensitise students of ill effects: UGC tells varsities

Ban e-cigarettes on campus, sensitise students of ill effects: UGC tells varsities

The government had last year announced a ban on production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risk to people, especially youth.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sale of e-cigarettes is largely done online.
Sale of e-cigarettes is largely done online.(HT file)
         

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and higher educational institutions to prohibit use of electronic cigarettes in their campuses and make students aware of its bad effects.

The government had last year announced a ban on production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risk to people, especially youth. “All universities and higher educational institutions are requested to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes in their campus and make students aware of bad effects of e-cigarettes and the harm that nicotine in any form can do to their growing brain,” the UGC said in a letter to Vice Chancellors and heads of institutions.

“Regular e-cigarette use is not only associated with adverse affects on cardiovascular and respiratory system but also negatively affects part of the brain of an average adolescent,” it added.

The Commission noted that harmful and additive effects arising out of used chemicals and solvents in e-cigarettes are “covered” by blending it with attractiveness through sleek design and promotional advertisements.

“These advertisements also create false notion of safety which makes children and adolescents most vulnerable to these offensive products. Hence, they need to be made aware of harmful effects of such products,” the UGC letter said.

2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP's foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
'If India continue with this...': Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
