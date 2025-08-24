Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Bank Jobs 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 SO, Apprentice posts in Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 03:06 pm IST

Registration for 1000 SO and Apprentice posts will end tomorrow, August 25, 2025. Apply for Union Bank SO posts and Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice posts here. 

The registration process for Specialist Officer posts at Union Bank and Apprentice posts at Indian Overseas Bank will close tomorrow, August 25, 2025. The recruitment drives will fill 250 Specialist Officer posts and 750 Apprentice posts.

Bank Jobs 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 SO, Apprentice posts in Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the Specialist Officer can do it through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. For Apprentice posts, candidates will have to visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.bank.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Officer: Candidates will require full time 2 year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit to apply should be between 25 to 35 years.

Apprentice: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process

Specialist Officer: The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion / Screening of applications and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.

Apprentice: Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language wherever applicable and personal interaction if any as decided by the Bank.

Application Fees

Specialist Officer: The application fee is 177/- inclusive of GST for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and 1180/- inclusive of GST for all other category candidates.

Apprentice: The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category is 944/-, Female, SC, ST category is 708/- and PwBD category candidates is 472/-.

The payment of application fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

Direct link to apply for Union Bank Specialist Officer posts 

Direct link to apply for Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice posts 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / Bank Jobs 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 SO, Apprentice posts in Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank
Exam and College Guide
