The registration process for Specialist Officer posts at Union Bank and Apprentice posts at Indian Overseas Bank will close tomorrow, August 25, 2025. The recruitment drives will fill 250 Specialist Officer posts and 750 Apprentice posts. Bank Jobs 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 SO, Apprentice posts in Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the Specialist Officer can do it through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. For Apprentice posts, candidates will have to visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.bank.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Officer: Candidates will require full time 2 year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit to apply should be between 25 to 35 years.

Apprentice: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process

Specialist Officer: The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion / Screening of applications and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.

Apprentice: Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language wherever applicable and personal interaction if any as decided by the Bank.

Application Fees

Specialist Officer: The application fee is ₹177/- inclusive of GST for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and ₹1180/- inclusive of GST for all other category candidates.

Apprentice: The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category is ₹944/-, Female, SC, ST category is ₹708/- and PwBD category candidates is ₹472/-.

The payment of application fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.