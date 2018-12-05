Bank of Baroda recruitment: 913 vacancies of specialist cadre officers, here’s how to apply

Bank of Baroda has notified 913 vacancies of Specialist Officers in scale I, II and III in different disciplines including legal, wealth management services, sales and wealth management services- operations.

Online application will begin on December 5 and will conclude on December 26. Candidates will have to deposit the fee before December 26.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

Online test will be conducted, followed by Psychometric Test/Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of the shortlisted candidates.

Click here to get the official notification,details of age limit, eligibility criteria and pay scale

Age limit

Legal Officer MMG/S-III: 28 to 35 years

Legal Officer MMG/S-II: 25 to 32 years

Wealth Management Services - Sales MMG/S-II: 25 to 35 years

Wealth Management Services - Sales JMG/S-I: 21 to 30 years

Wealth Management Services - Operations MMG/S-II: 21 to 35 years

Wealth Management Services - Operations JMG/S-I: 21 to 30 years

Online Test pattern

1. Reasoning- 50 questions- 50 marks- 2 hours

2. English Language- 50 questions- 25 marks- 2 hours

3. Quantitative Aptitude -50 questions- 50 marks- 2 hours

4. Professional Knowledge- 50 questions- 75 marks- 2 hours

The tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 12:39 IST