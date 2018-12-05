Bank of Baroda recruitment: 913 vacancies of specialist cadre officers, here’s how to apply
Bank of Baroda has notified 913 vacancies of Specialist Officers in scale I, II and III in different disciplines including legal, wealth management services, sales and wealth management services- operations.
Online application will begin on December 5 and will conclude on December 26. Candidates will have to deposit the fee before December 26.
Here’s the direct link to apply.
Selection Procedure
Online test will be conducted, followed by Psychometric Test/Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of the shortlisted candidates.
Click here to get the official notification,details of age limit, eligibility criteria and pay scale
Age limit
Legal Officer MMG/S-III: 28 to 35 years
Legal Officer MMG/S-II: 25 to 32 years
Wealth Management Services - Sales MMG/S-II: 25 to 35 years
Wealth Management Services - Sales JMG/S-I: 21 to 30 years
Wealth Management Services - Operations MMG/S-II: 21 to 35 years
Wealth Management Services - Operations JMG/S-I: 21 to 30 years
Online Test pattern
1. Reasoning- 50 questions- 50 marks- 2 hours
2. English Language- 50 questions- 25 marks- 2 hours
3. Quantitative Aptitude -50 questions- 50 marks- 2 hours
4. Professional Knowledge- 50 questions- 75 marks- 2 hours
The tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi
