Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for specialist officer posts before August 2

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Bank of Baroda is hiring specialist officers. Interested candidates should apply for the post before August 2, 2019. There are a total of 35 posts of BoB SO for which the online application link can be found on the official website of the bank.

BoB SO Recruitment 2019:Details of vacancy

Senior Manager IT(Finacle Developer): 5 posts

Manager IT(Oracle Administrator): 2 posts

Manager IT (Finacle Developer): 6 posts

Manager IT (SQL ) Administrator – 2 Posts

Manager IT(Network Administration ): 2 posts

Manager IT (Windows Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Unix Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Data Center administration): 2 posts

Manager IT (Linux Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Administrator Web Sphere): 1 post

Manager IT (Administrator Web Logic): 1 post

Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post

Manager IT (Software Developer): 5 posts

Senior Manager-IT (System Administrator): 2 posts

Senior Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post

Senior Manager IT (Software Developer) – 2 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates having B.Tech/B.E, MCA or BCA degree with a minimum experience of 3 years.

Click here to apply online for BoB SO Recruitment 2019

Click here to read full notification for BoB SO Recruitment 2019

