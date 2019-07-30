e-paper
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for specialist officer posts before August 2

Bank of Baroda is hiring specialist officers. Interested candidates should apply for the post before August 2, 2019. There are a total of 35 posts of BoB SO for which the online application link can be found on the official website of the bank.

education Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustani Times, New Delhi
BoB SO Recruitment 2019
BoB SO Recruitment 2019(REUTERS)

Bank of Baroda is hiring specialist officers. Interested candidates should apply for the post before August 2, 2019. There are a total of 35 posts of BoB SO for which the online application link can be found on the official website of the bank.

BoB SO Recruitment 2019:Details of vacancy

Senior Manager IT(Finacle Developer): 5 posts

Manager IT(Oracle Administrator): 2 posts

Manager IT (Finacle Developer): 6 posts

Manager IT (SQL ) Administrator – 2 Posts

Manager IT(Network Administration ): 2 posts

Manager IT (Windows Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Unix Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Data Center administration): 2 posts

Manager IT (Linux Administrator): 1 post

Manager IT (Administrator Web Sphere): 1 post

Manager IT (Administrator Web Logic): 1 post

Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post

Manager IT (Software Developer): 5 posts

Senior Manager-IT (System Administrator): 2 posts

Senior Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post

Senior Manager IT (Software Developer) – 2 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates having B.Tech/B.E, MCA or BCA degree with a minimum experience of 3 years.

Click here to apply online for BoB SO Recruitment 2019

Click here to read full notification for BoB SO Recruitment 2019

 

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

