Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for specialist officer posts before August 2
Bank of Baroda is hiring specialist officers. Interested candidates should apply for the post before August 2, 2019. There are a total of 35 posts of BoB SO for which the online application link can be found on the official website of the bank.education Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST
Bank of Baroda is hiring specialist officers. Interested candidates should apply for the post before August 2, 2019. There are a total of 35 posts of BoB SO for which the online application link can be found on the official website of the bank.
BoB SO Recruitment 2019:Details of vacancy
Senior Manager IT(Finacle Developer): 5 posts
Manager IT(Oracle Administrator): 2 posts
Manager IT (Finacle Developer): 6 posts
Manager IT (SQL ) Administrator – 2 Posts
Manager IT(Network Administration ): 2 posts
Manager IT (Windows Administrator): 1 post
Manager IT (Unix Administrator): 1 post
Manager IT (Data Center administration): 2 posts
Manager IT (Linux Administrator): 1 post
Manager IT (Administrator Web Sphere): 1 post
Manager IT (Administrator Web Logic): 1 post
Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post
Manager IT (Software Developer): 5 posts
Senior Manager-IT (System Administrator): 2 posts
Senior Manager IT (ETL Developer): 1 post
Senior Manager IT (Software Developer) – 2 Posts
Eligibility criteria:
Candidates having B.Tech/B.E, MCA or BCA degree with a minimum experience of 3 years.
Click here to apply online for BoB SO Recruitment 2019
Click here to read full notification for BoB SO Recruitment 2019
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST