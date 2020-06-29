e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bareilly girl suffering from lung disease secures 69% in UP Board class 10th exams

Bareilly girl suffering from lung disease secures 69% in UP Board class 10th exams

Suffering from a lung disease for the past five years, the teen, a resident of Shahabad area, needs constant oxygen support. Unable to attend regular classes, she appeared in the exams as a private student.

education Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:41 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bareilly
Safia Javed
Safia Javed(ANI)
         

Sixteen-year-old Safia Javed, who made headlines for her indomitable spirit after she appeared in her Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams here in February with an oxygen cylinder in tow, has secured 69 per cent marks.

Suffering from a lung disease for the past five years, the teen, a resident of Shahabad area, needs constant oxygen support. Unable to attend regular classes, she appeared in the exams as a private student.

Safia fought with her family to let her appear in the exams, said her mother Amna Javed.

“She was adamant on appearing in the exams and fought with us for it. We were confident she will pass. She secured 69 per cent marks,” she said.

Hindustantimes

The results for Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams were declared on Saturday.

Joint Director, Education, Pradeep Kumar said Safia has set an example for other students facing similar odds.

He said he came to know about Safia from a social worker, who told him that the girl was adamant on appearing in the board exams but she could not do so without an oxygen cylinder due to her disease.

“After I got to know about it, I directed the centre incharge at the Government Girls’ Inter-College (Safia’s exam centre) to make arrangements for her. I am happy that she passed with good marks. It will boost the morale of all those facing similar situations. She has set an example,” he said.

According to Safia’s family, a local charitable organisation has decided to honour her for her achievement.

top news
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In