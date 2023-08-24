News / Education / BBOSE launches new portal for safe data upkeep, convenience of students

BBOSE launches new portal for safe data upkeep, convenience of students

ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna
Aug 24, 2023 09:38 AM IST

BBOSE has launched a new portal, bboseonline.bih.nic.in, for admission, registration of students; releasing results, admit cards and for other activities.

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination ( BBOSE) on Wednesday launched its new portal for admission/ registration of students , issuance of admit cards and declaration of results and other related activities. The website is www.bboseonline.bih.nic.in.

Chief executive officer (CEO), BBOSE Om Prakash Yadav said the new portal would not only help in registration and declaration of results in a transparent manner but also help in curbing any discrepancy or tampering of data and irregularities in results.

" The portal has been prepared by NIC and all data would be stored in the state date centre so that there is no scope of any tampering . We have created this portal for the convenience of the students of secondary and higher secondary courses from BBOSE," he said.

Yadav also highlighted that BBOSE, open and distance learning institution, had streamlined the examination schedule of secondary and higher secondary batches and putting stress on timely declaration of results. On this occasion, several officials from NIC, Patna and education department were present.

    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

