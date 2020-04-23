e-paper
BCCL Recruitment 2020: 59 vacancies of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist on offer

BCCL Recruitment 2020: 59 vacancies of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist. Out of which, 40 vacancies are for Retired Medical Specialists, and 19 for GDMO.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist on contract basis for a period of one year on its official website.

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before May 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist. Out of which, 40 vacancies are for Retired Medical Specialists, and 19 for GDMO.

How to Apply:

“Applications of interested candidates in the prescribed format (Annexure-II of CIL Policy) should reach the office of General Manager (P/EE), BCCL, Koyla Bhawan along with relevant documents through email at gmee.bccl@coalindia.in or Registered/Speed Post or through personal delivery on or before 06.05.2020,” reads the official notification.

For more information regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, pay and allowances, candidates are advised to visit the CIL’s official website.

Here’s the official notification for the recruitment of GDMO and Retired Medical Specialist.

