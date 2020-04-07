e-paper
Home / Education / BCECE 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, admit card also delayed

BCECE 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, admit card also delayed

Bihar Combined Engineering Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has postponed the examination due to coronavirus pandemic. Issuance of BCECE 2020 admit card has also been delayed due to the lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BCECE 2020 postponed
BCECE 2020 postponed(HT file)
         

Bihar Combined Engineering Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has postponed the examination due to coronavirus pandemic. Issuance of BCECE 2020 admit card has also been delayed due to the lockdown.

BCECE 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 19 and 20 for which the admit card was to be released on April 6. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown situation, the exam stands postponed.

"In continuation to the Advertisement No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2020/05 dt. 17.03.2020, it is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates, parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19.04.2020 and 20.04.2020 is hereby postponed till further notice. Accordingly, the date for issuance of Admit Cards for the examination which were to be issued from 06.04.2020 is here by also postponed," the notice reads.

Check official notice here

“In continuation to the Advertisement No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2020/05 dt. 17.03.2020, it is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates, parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19.04.2020 and 20.04.2020 is hereby postponed till further notice.Accordingly, the date for issuance of Admit Cards for the examination which were to be issued from 06.04.2020 is here by also postponed,” it reads further.

BCECEB had earlier extended the last date of registration from March 18 to March 24. The board had also postponed the examination date from April 12, 13 to April 19 and 20. Check postponement notice here

BCECE is a state level examination organized for providing admission in pharmacy, agriculture and various other programmes. BCECE scores will be accepted by various government and private colleges of the Bihar state. The entrance exam aims for admissions in first year degree courses of various streams.

