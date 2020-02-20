Bihar BCECE 2020: Registration process begins today, here’s how to register

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:53 IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) will begin the registration process for its combined competitive exam 2020 for pharmacy, medical and agriculture courses today. The last date to register is March 18.

Eligible candidates can register for the exam online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notice, the exams will be conducted in the month of April.

BCECE is a state level examination organized for providing admission in pharmacy, agriculture and various other programmes. BCECE scores will be accepted by various government and private colleges of the Bihar state.

The entrance exam aims for admissions in first year degree courses of various streams.

Pharmacy stream: Admission in degree programme in Pharmacy institutes of Bihar government.

Medical stream: Admission in various courses including B. Physiotherape, B Occupational Therapy, Para Medical UG programme, Lab tech, OT, Assistant, X- Ray tech., Ophthalmic Assistant, BSc Nursing and others.

Agriculture stream: UG course in Bihar Agriculture University (Bhagalpur). 50% seats will be filled by candidates of PCM and PCB combination while the other 50% seats will be filled by candidates with CBA (Chemistry, Biology and Agriculture Science), PCA (Physics, Chemistry, Agriculture Science), MBA(Maths, Biology, Agriculture Science) and MCA (Maths, Chemistry and Agriculture Science) combinations.

For admissions in UG course in fisheries science in Bihar Veterinary College, Patna, the seats will be filled by students of PCB and PCM combinations.

Check official notice here

BCECE 2020 Exam Dates:

The exam will be conducted in one sitting.

Exam for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology subjects will be conducted on April 12, 2020 while for agriculture science subject, the exam will be held on April 13, 2020.

BCECE 2020: How to Register

Visit the BCECE website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration link for BCECE 2020’

Register yourself by providing the required details

Keep your registration ID and password saved for future.

Fill in the application form with all the required information correctly.