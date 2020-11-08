Bedi refers proposal for 10% reservation in medical courses for govt school students to MHA

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:01 IST

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has referred the proposal of the territorial government to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation for students of government schools in admission to medical courses to the Union Home Ministry for its decision.

A release from the Lt Governor’s office highlighting the various subjects she had cleared during the last one week, said she had referred to the Home Ministry the proposal for ten per cent quota of horizontal reservation for government school students in MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.

It is a policy matter and hence the decision of the Home Ministry on the subject has been sought to provide the reservation, it was stated.

The government had sent the proposal to her on November 4.

She has forwarded the file on November 6 to the Home Ministry on the ground that it is a policy matter.

The Lt Governor has also referred on Friday to the Home Ministry the proposal of the government to print New Year (2021) government diaries and wall calendars for approval.

The Lt Governor has stated that as there is a ban order of the Centre as part of austerity measures the proposal was sent to the Home Ministry.

The government has intended to print the diaries and calendars at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.