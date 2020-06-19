Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST

The India Post has urged public to beware of a fake recruitment notice being circulating in its name on a private job portal Joblagi.com. The fake recruitment notice, according to India post, is about vacancies at India post for staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officers.

India Post has tweeted a notice regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“General public is hereby intimated that the company details of IndiaPost mentioned on joblagi. com are FAKE. No such recruitments have been invited for any of the mentioned posts of staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officer by DepartmentOfPosts, Min.of Comm,” reads the tweet by India post released on June 12.

General public is hereby intimated that the company details of IndiaPost mentioned on joblagi. com are FAKE. No such recruitments have been invited for any of the mentioned posts of staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officer by DepartmentOfPosts, Min.of Comm. pic.twitter.com/v5kpTVfi6i — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) June 12, 2020

Candidates should always go to the official website of India post at indiapost.gov.in to verify about the genuineness of any notification issued by them.

Meanwhile, India Post has recently invited online applications for the GDS recruitment of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master, and Dak Sevak posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 7, 2020.