Bhagalpur university plans to introduce CBCS at graduation level from coming session

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:57 IST

Preparations are afoot to introduce the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) at graduation level in TM Bhagalpur University (TMBU) from the coming session.

Awadh Kishore Roy, VC, BN Mandal University, who holds additional charge of TMBU, said the university was looking forward to begin CBCS from 2020-23 session. He added that the modalities were being finalized for this.

Discussion on the introduction of the system figured in the agenda of a meeting convened last week by chancellor in Patna where all the universities in the state have been asked to ensure the CBCS is introduced at graduation level from 2020-23 session.

The academic council of the university has already approved proposal for starting CBCS, Roy informed. He added discussion on introduction of CBCS would also held in meeting of university syndicate tomorrow.

Following introduction of CBCS, there would total six semesters, two in each year, in the degree course. For starting CBCS, universities have been entrusted responsibility for preparing syllabus of different subjects based on credit system.

KM Singh, Coordinator of Colleges and Development Council (CCDC), said, TMBU was entrusted responsibility of preparing syllabus of sociology, anthropology, computer science and zoology. It would be forwarded to office of chancellor, he added.

Meanwhile, university plans to discontinue teaching of subjects at graduation level in coming session in which enrolment of students have remained low in the current session.

Total eleven subjects including Geology, Statistics, Industrial Relation and Personnel Management, Rural Economics, Persian, Maithili, Angika, Philosophy have been identified as subjects that are relatively less preferred by students in terms of enrolment. According to sources, the VC considers discontinuation of subjects in which low interest of student has been recorded.