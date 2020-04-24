Bihar ANM Recruitment 2020: Deadline to apply for 865 nurse posts extended, direct link to apply here

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:58 IST

Bihar State Health Society has extended the last date to apply for Bihar Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) recruitment till April 30. There are a total of 865 vacancies. The online application process had begun on March 9 and was scheduled to end on March 30 which was then extended up to April 9 due to the lockdown. However, the deadline has further been extended till April 30.

Candidates having a two years full-time diploma degree in ANM Training course from any recognized institute can apply for the posts. Registration of candidates from ‘Bihar Nurses Registration Council’ is compulsory. Candidates can apply online at www.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Pay Scale: Rs 11,500 per month.

Application fee:

General: Rs 500 (Male) and Rs. 250 (Female)

EWS/BC/MBC: Rs 500 (Male) and Rs. 250 (Female)

SC/ST: Rs. 250 (Male) and Rs. 250 (Female)

Specially abled: Rs. 250 (Male) and Rs. 250 (Female)

Check official notification

Notice for deadline extension

Click here to apply online