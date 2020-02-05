Bihar Board 10th Maths exam 2020: Last minute tips to tackle the question paper

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:14 IST

With the examination season at its peak, students must be busy revising lessons and putting emphasis on the subjects that require extra attention. For those, who will be appearing in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams starting from February 17, here are some last-minute tips.

The Bihar Class 10 exams will consist of seven subjects, starting with Science paper. The Mathematics exam will be held on February 18, 2020.

The first sitting will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second sitting will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Some tips that will come handy for Maths exam:

Practice: As far as Maths is concerned, practice is the only way forward to get familiar with the steps involved to arrive at a solution. Only looking at solved examples would not help. Practice as many problems as possible.

Sample papers: Students should refer to sample questions to get an idea about probable questions and marking scheme. This will also help in self-evaluating the tricky areas and time management.

Understanding question pattern: The Bihar Class 10 maths paper consists of 100 marks and two sections. Section A has 60 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. A student has to answer any 50 questions in this section. An OMR sheet will be provided to darken the choice of your answer.

Section B has 27 short-type questions, each carrying 2 marks. Of the 27 questions, students can choose to answer any 15. This is followed by 8 long questions, carrying 5 marks each. Of these, one has to answer any 4.

Both sections consist of 50 marks each.

General Tips

Refer to solved examples: Students should refer to the solved examples before the exercises to get a better understanding of the chapters.

Revision: One or two days should be kept aside solely for revising each chapter.

Be exam ready: Students should make sure to bring along necessary accessories to the exam hall such as writing board and geometry box.

Bunk stress: Even though Class 10 boards are the first big exam in a student’s life, the feeling of getting underwhelmed should be kept aside. Be calm and composed.