e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Maths exam 2020: Last minute tips to tackle the question paper

Bihar Board 10th Maths exam 2020: Last minute tips to tackle the question paper

Bihar Board 10th Maths exam 2020: The Bihar Class 10 exams will consist of seven subjects, starting with Science paper. The Mathematics exam will be held on February 18, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For those, who will be appearing in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams starting from February 17, here are some last-minute tips.
For those, who will be appearing in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams starting from February 17, here are some last-minute tips. (Shutterstock)
         

With the examination season at its peak, students must be busy revising lessons and putting emphasis on the subjects that require extra attention. For those, who will be appearing in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams starting from February 17, here are some last-minute tips.

The Bihar Class 10 exams will consist of seven subjects, starting with Science paper. The Mathematics exam will be held on February 18, 2020.

The first sitting will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second sitting will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Some tips that will come handy for Maths exam:

Practice: As far as Maths is concerned, practice is the only way forward to get familiar with the steps involved to arrive at a solution. Only looking at solved examples would not help. Practice as many problems as possible.

Sample papers: Students should refer to sample questions to get an idea about probable questions and marking scheme. This will also help in self-evaluating the tricky areas and time management.

Understanding question pattern: The Bihar Class 10 maths paper consists of 100 marks and two sections. Section A has 60 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. A student has to answer any 50 questions in this section. An OMR sheet will be provided to darken the choice of your answer.

Section B has 27 short-type questions, each carrying 2 marks. Of the 27 questions, students can choose to answer any 15. This is followed by 8 long questions, carrying 5 marks each. Of these, one has to answer any 4.

Both sections consist of 50 marks each.

General Tips

Refer to solved examples: Students should refer to the solved examples before the exercises to get a better understanding of the chapters.

Revision: One or two days should be kept aside solely for revising each chapter.

Be exam ready: Students should make sure to bring along necessary accessories to the exam hall such as writing board and geometry box.

Bunk stress: Even though Class 10 boards are the first big exam in a student’s life, the feeling of getting underwhelmed should be kept aside. Be calm and composed.

tags
top news
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News