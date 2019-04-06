Bihar Board 10th result 2019: BSEB declares matric result in 29 days| WATCH video

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric (class 10) results was declared in a record time on Saturday April 6. 80.73% students passed the Bihar Board 10th exam.

This is the very first time that Bihar Board has declared the result in 29 days. Last year, the Bihar Board class 10th result was declared on June 26, 2018. BSEB also declared the Bihar Board intermediate class 12th results last Saturday on March 30, 2019.

HOW TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT 2019

The Bihar Board class 10th exam was conducted from February 21 to 28 across 1418 exam centres all around the state. A total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates were registered for BSEB Matric board exam.

This was also the very first time that the Bihar Board 12th result was declared within 44 days of conducting the exam. The Bihar Board 12th exam was conducted between February 6 and 16.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan declared the results.

Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya is the state topper who scored 97.2%. This is also the very first time that topper of Bihar Board has got such a high score.

The results will be uploaded online at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, 16.6 lakh students were registered for the examination that was conducted between February 21 and 28.

BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10TH RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019 will be uploaded online at bsebonline.org and bsebonline.org

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Bihar Board matric result 2019.

A login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

