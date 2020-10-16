Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 schedule released, check details here

education

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday released the schedule of annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 on its official twitter handle.

BSEB on its official twitter handle wrote, “BSEB announces Schedule of Annual Intermediate Examination, 2021.”

According to the schedule, BSEB will conduct the annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 from February 2 to 13, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.30 am while the second shift exam will begin at 1.45 pm.

In each shift, students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper. Visually impaired candidates will be allowed to keep a scribe to write the examination.

The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted between January 9 and 18, 2021.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the BSEB official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.