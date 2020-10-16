e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 schedule released, check details here

Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 schedule released, check details here

According to the schedule, BSEB will conduct the annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 from February 2 to 13, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 schedule.
Bihar Board 12th exam 2021 schedule.(File photo )
         

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday released the schedule of annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 on its official twitter handle.

BSEB on its official twitter handle wrote, “BSEB announces Schedule of Annual Intermediate Examination, 2021.”

 

According to the schedule, BSEB will conduct the annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 from February 2 to 13, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.30 am while the second shift exam will begin at 1.45 pm.

In each shift, students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper. Visually impaired candidates will be allowed to keep a scribe to write the examination.

The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted between January 9 and 18, 2021.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the BSEB official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In