Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result 2018 today at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar board Class 10th examination result will be declared on Tuesday at 4.30pm by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The matriculation or Class 10 board examination result was earlier expected to be declared on June 20.

Students can check their results by clicking here. The results will also be declared on the BSEB’s official website.

More than 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation exams that were held between February 21 and 28 in over 1,426 centres in Bihar.

The board claimed that the exams were conducted in a fair manner with strict measures in place and denied any question paper was leaked. It asked candidates not to wear shoes and socks in the exam centres to deter them from carrying cheating notes. Many students appeared in the exams bare feet and others in slippers.

Earlier in June, state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma told reporters that the pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12. He added that there will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. He also said that the students will not even have to apply for reassessment.

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 50.12.