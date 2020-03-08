Bihar Board class 12th answer key 2020 released for objective questions, check here

education

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:20 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday has released the answer key for the class 12th board examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 11, 2020.

BSEB has released the answer key for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of total marks in the examination. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to register objection regarding Answer Key of Bihar Board Inter Exam 2020.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2020”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The answer key will appear on the display screen