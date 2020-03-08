e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bihar Board class 12th answer key 2020 released for objective questions, check here

Bihar Board class 12th answer key 2020 released for objective questions, check here

BSEB has released the answer key for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of total marks in the examination.

education Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board class 12th answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
Bihar Board class 12th answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday has released the answer key for the class 12th board examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 11, 2020.

BSEB has released the answer key for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of total marks in the examination. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to register objection regarding Answer Key of Bihar Board Inter Exam 2020.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2020”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The answer key will appear on the display screen

tags
top news
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News