Bihar Board exams 2019: Didn’t qualify sent-up? BSEB to provide second chance

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already released the admit cards for both, Class 10 and 12 board exams 2019. For those who didn’t receive their admit cards, board has a message for you.

Candidates who did not appear for the sent-up exams or could not qualify the exam will not get their admit cards for BSEB 2019 main exams. For those candidates, separate exams will be conducted.

A sent-up exam will again be conducted anytime before July 2019 and then the main exam will be conducted for those who qualify. The final results will be declared in or before July so that their admissions and academic sessions are not hampered further, a board official said.

However, the dates are not yet declared. The schedule for the special exam will be announced later by the board.

Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 released

The final admit card for Bihar Board 2019 intermediate exam (Theory) that is beginning from February 6, 2019 and conclude on February 16, 2019 was also released on January 21, 2019.

The final admit card for class 10 was also released on January 7, 2019.

Headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password and issue it to the students after putting their signature and school stamps before the commencement of practical exams.Also, students should ensure that they receive their admit cards from their school principal before the exams.

Bihar Board 2019: Schedule for matric and intermediate exams released, check here+

The class 10 board examination will begin on February 21 and conclude on February 28, 2019 while the intermediate exam will be conducted between February 6 and 16, 2018.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:57 IST