Bihar Board matric exam: 50 students expelled on day 1, fake question paper goes viral

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:13 IST

The matriculation examination of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began with a total of 15.29 lakh students undertaking the science paper in the midst of contractual teachers’ strike on Monday.

Of the total expelled, 12 were caught using unfair practices in Nalanda, six each booked in Rohtas and Madhubani districts, three each in Saran, Bhojpur and Madhepura, two each in Arwal, West Champaran, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Samastipur, Saharsa and Jamui. One each was expelled in Patna, Siwan and Munger.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor undertook a surprise inspection at several exam centres, including Gardanibagh Girls’ High School and Kamla Nehru Balika Uchchya Vidyalaya, to assess security and administrative arrangements. He said that the exam was conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, claiming that all the teachers assigned the task for invigilation were present.

Students find exam easy

Exam centres were seen flocked with students in group discussing and cross-checking answers after coming out of the exam hall.

Anuradha Kumari, who took the exam at Bankipore Girls’ High School, said, “The first exam was good so I hope the rest will go fine too. Questions were balanced. I found biology section the easiest. Physics was lengthy as there were more diagram-based questions.”

Another examinee, Manisha Kumari, said “Questions were asked from key topics. I was able to attempt all. Physics numericals were easy for those who remembered the formulae. I hope to pass with flying colours.”

Abhishek Kumar, who took the examination at Miller High School, said, “Questions matched with the practice papers. No question was out of syllabus. Multiple choice questions saved time. I hope to score marks above 80.”

Fake Science question paper goes viral

On the first day of the examination, there were rumours about the Science question paper leaking on the social media. However, images of question paper circulating on social media did not match with the original question papers.

Contractual teachers go on indefinite strike

Over 4.5 lakh contractual school teachers across the state began an indefinite strike in support of their demands, including equal pay and service conditions at par with their regular counterparts.