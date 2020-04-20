Bihar govt: Don’t charge school fees for March, April

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:28 IST

The Bihar State Child Rights Protection Commission (BSCPCR) directed private schools across the state not to take tuition fees, including transportation charge, for the months of March and April.

The BSCPCR chairperson Dr Pramila Kumari on Sunday said, “We asked all private schools not to demand monthly fees on the human grounds for March and April...The guardians are under tremendous psychological and financial pressures due to coronavirus lockdown. People need respite.” She added, “Notice in this connection has been issued to the schools on April 15.”

The school authorities have been warned of strict action if they fail to comply with the order during the lockdown period. “We. however, know the concern of school authorities who have to pay salaries to their teachers and non-teaching staff. We will discuss with parents as well as the school authorities in this regard after the lockdown period is over,” she said.

Last week, the Patna district administration had also instructed all the private schools in the state capital not to force parents to pay fees for more than a month during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Nreeraj Kumar, an official from education department, said that the district administration already directed private schools not to charge three months’ fees at one time. “Even if one is not able to pay that amount, the child will not punished for non clearance of dues,” he said.

Amita Sinha, a housewife, Patna, said, “It makes little difference. After all, one has to clear the dues sooner or later. It the schools exempt two months, then one can it is a relief. Its a known fact things are not going to improve much in the near future and after a couple of months, we will have to pall all fees.”

DK Singh, president of Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association, said that private schools, “We will not charge monthly tuition fees for March and April if the government provides financial support to the private schools.” He said that a huge amount of money, which is provided by education department to private schools under the RTE (Right to Education) for poor children, too has been due for the last several months. “It must not be less than Rs 40 crore. We want the government to make the payments to the schools and we will exempt guardians from monthly tuition fees,” he said.

Private schools should be allowed to open for a few hours for some days for distribution of books, said Prem Ranjan, secretary of the association.