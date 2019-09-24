Bihar ITICAT seat allotment 2019 declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:11 IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examinations Board has released the second round seat allotment results on September 20, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results online at, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2019 was held on April 28. Candidates who are shortlisted for the Bihar ITI 2019 second-round counselling will have to appear for the document verification from September 23 to September 26, 2019. The Bihar ITICAT second round seat allotment result 2019 was declared for the admission to vocational training in engineering and non-engineering trades under the craftsman training scheme.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Online Counselling Portal of ITICAT-2019,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the‘View results’ tab

5.Click on the link, ‘Download provisional allotment letter for ITICAT 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Your result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:53 IST