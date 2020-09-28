e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar schools reopen from today after 6 months for class 9th to 12th students

Bihar schools reopen from today after 6 months for class 9th to 12th students

On Sunday, several schools were seen completing last-minute preparation for making the school campus safe and ready, as students are going to visit their school for the first time in Covid-19 era.

education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:53 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
A staff member disinfectants benches at St. Dominic Savio’s High School, Digha in Patna on Saturday
A staff member disinfectants benches at St. Dominic Savio’s High School, Digha in Patna on Saturday(Santosh Kumar /HT )
         

Patna-based government and private schools are set to reopen from Monday for providing academic guidance to students of Class 9 to 12, who voluntarily wish to visit school with a written consent of their guardians.

On Sunday, several schools were seen completing last-minute preparation for making the school campus safe and ready, as students are going to visit their school for the first time in Covid-19 era.

Government-run Patna High School has completed sanitisation of campus, classroom and has made provision for thermal screen at entrance gate.

The school’s principal Rajiv Ranjan said, “We have allowed 90 students each of Class 9 and 10 to visit school on Monday at 10.30 pm. Alternate seating arrangement has been made engaging extra classroom for maintain physical distance. 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff have been called.”

He said, “Students will have to show written application of their guardian’s at entrance gate. Any extracurricular activity or assemble prayer will not be held.”

Similarly, a CBSE-affiliated private school Bishop Scott Boys’ School has called students of Class 9 on the first day of reopening.

Ashfaque Iqbal, vice principal of the school, said, “We have prepared class-wise roster for calling students for doubt-clearance. We have taken consent of parents through google forms and a good percentage of them is willing to send their wards.”

“School campus has been thoroughly sanitised. Extra stock of fresh mask has been kept for providing if any student loses or tear their mask. Teachers will man classes and prevent them from exchanging articles”, added Iqbal.

Another school Baldwin Academy has also geared up for calling students.

Principal Rajiv Sinha said, “Only 40 to 50 students have shown interest in coming to school. Provision for thermal screening and hand sanitisation has been made along with distant seating arrangement. Guardians are responsible for picking and dropping of their wards as bus would not ply for them.”

Meanwhile, few schools will not resume from Monday as they are conducting CBSE compartmental exam which will conclude on September 30.

Principal of St Michael’s High School, Fr Armstrong Edison, said, “Our school will conduct doubt clearance class after conclusion of compartmental exam.”

Last week, state education department allowed reopening of schools (outside containment zones) from September 28 for students of Class 9 to 12 who wish to seek academic guidance on voluntary basis.

Schools have to mandatorily follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued ministry of health and family welfare which includes staggering of classrooms, no sharing of objects, separate timing slots, physical distancing and sanitisation of premises for phased reopening of schools.

As per MHA guidelines, all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed for regular operation till September 30.

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In