e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / Bihar STET 2019 admit card to release on Jan 17, exam on Jan 28. Shoes, socks banned

Bihar STET 2019 admit card to release on Jan 17, exam on Jan 28. Shoes, socks banned

BSTET 2019 admit card will be released on January 17. The exam will be conducted on January 28, 2020. Earing shoes, socks and wrist watch will be banned for candidates appearing in the exam. Candidates are advised to wear slippers at the time of exam.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:14 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students without shoes, socks proceeding appear for an exam in Patna
Students without shoes, socks proceeding appear for an exam in Patna(HT File)
         

Bihar Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2019 will be conducted on January 28, 2020. Candidates who have registered the exam will be able to download their admit card online from January 17 onwards.

Candidates can download their admit cards online at bsebstet.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the paper 2 will be conducted in evening shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should report at the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

Read More: Bihar STET 2019 application process reopens, apply for 37K teachers post till Dec 24

In an official notice, it has been stated that candidates wearing shoes, sacks and wrist watch will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to wear slippers at the exam centre.

Hindustantimes

There are a total of 25270 vacancies for teachers of class 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of class 11 and 12.

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News