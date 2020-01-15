Bihar STET 2019 admit card to release on Jan 17, exam on Jan 28. Shoes, socks banned

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:14 IST

Bihar Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2019 will be conducted on January 28, 2020. Candidates who have registered the exam will be able to download their admit card online from January 17 onwards.

Candidates can download their admit cards online at bsebstet.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the paper 2 will be conducted in evening shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should report at the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

In an official notice, it has been stated that candidates wearing shoes, sacks and wrist watch will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to wear slippers at the exam centre.

There are a total of 25270 vacancies for teachers of class 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of class 11 and 12.