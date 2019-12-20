Bihar STET 2019 application process reopens, apply for 37K teachers post till Dec 24

education

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application process for Bihar STET 2019. There are a total of 25270 vacancies for teachers of class 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of class 11 and 12.

BSEB has provided age- relaxation of 10 years for the applicants and eight years for those who are students of computer science. BSEB chairman announced the same adding that the applicants are given another opportunity to apply for Bihar STET 2019 from December 20 to 24, 2019. Moreover, for those who want to make corrections in their application can do so between December 25 and 26.

Candidates can apply online at www.bsebstet2019.in

BSEB chairman has also announced that Bihar STET 2019 will be conducted on January 28, 2020 in two shifts.

Bihar Board had earlier invited applications for STET in the month of September. Candidates had to apply between September 9 to 18.

Check previous notification dated September 7 here: