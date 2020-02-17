Bihar STET answer key released at biharboardonline.com, raise objections till Feb 18

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020

Bihar School of examination board has released the answer key for Bihar’s secondary teacher’s eligibility test on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the Bihar STET answer key online at biharboardonline.com.

BSEB conducted the Bihar’s STET on January 28, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state.

Candidates can challenge the Bihar STET answer key, if any, by providing an appropriate representation on or before February 18, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check Bihar STET answer key.

How to check the Bihar STET answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Grievances tab, and click on the STET objection 2019

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Choose your subject and select your question set

5. STET answer key will appear on the display screen