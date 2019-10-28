e-paper
Bihar students forced to write exams in open due to space crunch

The students were found writing for the GS exams in the corridors, and the crowded atmosphere of the grounds, where mass copying was seen taking place.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:30 IST
Asian News International
Patna
File
File (HT)
         

Students were forced to write their examinations on open grounds due to overcrowding of the premises of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah on Sunday.

The students were found writing for the GS exams in the corridors, and the crowded atmosphere of the grounds, where mass copying was seen taking place.

The main reason for this condition was the lack of an examination hall leading to the inability to accommodate a high number of students in the college, said RLSY College, exam-in-charge, Dr Rajeshwar Prasad.

Dr Prasad told ANI: “The college has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, but the students coming for the examinations are more than 5,000. Due to more students, this situation has occurred in our college.”

“This problem can only be solved with the construction of a proper examination hall that can accommodate more students. We have contacted all authorities concerned, but an exam hall is yet to be constructed,” he added.

Dr Prasad further said the absence of an examination hall is not only causing problems for the students in giving their exams, but is also heavily impacting the results of the students due to bad handwriting.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:21 IST

