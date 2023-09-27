In Bihar, students write exams on rooftops and verandahs; pictures go viral

The pictures of college and school students taking examinations on rooftops and verandahs in Bihar have made a mockery of the system in Bihar despite claims being made by the government that the education system is undergoing drastic changes. In Bihar, students write exams on roofs and verandahs; pictures go viral

In the photos that have gone viral, hundreds of Part I and Part II degree students and Class 11 and Class 12 examinees, can be seen writing paper on the rooftop or verandahs of exam centres, giving the impression of attending a feast instead of appearing for a test.

Students seen writing exam on floor

After the photos went viral on Monday, vice chancellor of Munger University (MU) Prof Shyama Roy directed the examination controller to probe the incident.

The team led by examination controller Ramashish Purvey visited RS College, Tarapur, on Tuesday after the pictures showing students taking exam on rooftops, corridors and on chairs and tables hired from a tent house went viral.

“We have probed and found no anomalies” Purvey said. “The number of examinees increased with the sudden shifting of the centre but the college administration could deftly cope with seating arrangements by hiring chairs and tables from a tent house,” he added.

Photo sourced

The examinations of subsidiary papers of Degree Part I of session 2022-25 and Degree Part II of session 2021-24 started in MU on Monday with over 63,000 students appearing in the examination.

Photo sourced

He denied the report that the examinees were taking examinations on the rooftop. “The photos which were made viral were not of college” he claimed and declared it a handiwork of some people with vested interests to discredit MU. He denied that examinees used unfair means. “As no unfair means were used in examination, there arises no question of cancellation of paper,” he asserted.

Bihar students

The MU sources showing the viral photos said, “The photo showing examinees taking examinations on the roof is of a High School where class XI and XII students are appearing at test examinations being held in Bihar.”

However, MU sources lamenting the lack of infrastructure in colleges said, “MU is trying its best to provide adequate seating arrangements to meet such problems.”

