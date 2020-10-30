Bihar varsity recruitment: Application deadline extended for 4638 assistant professor posts

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 17:27 IST

Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) on Friday extended the date for online submission of applications for appointment of 4638 assistant professors in 52 subjects in the state’s universities by one month, i.e. up to December 2.

For submission of hard copy, the candidates have been given more extension. The last date for submission of applications through post is December 24.

Commission chairman Dr Rajvardhan Azad said that in view of state assembly election and restricted activities in the universities and other offices due to Covid-19 pandemic, election and festivals, the candidates were finding it difficult to procure the required certificates and large number of requests for extension of date had been made.

“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure that the candidates don’t face any inconvenience. “We got reports about problems due to restricted activities in offices, which made it difficult for the candidates to get their certificates and documents and after deliberations it was decided to extend the date,” he added.

The commission had advertised the vacancies on September 23, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly election, and the last date for submission of applications online was ending November 2.

So far, nearly 20000 applications have already been submitted online, with a large number from Bihar and neighbouring UP. “There are also applicants from other states. The number will grow further once the functionaing in offices and universities improve after election,” said Azad.

Bihar’s universities and colleges are seriously understaffed due to delayed recruitments. Last time, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had advertised 3364 vacancies in 2014 nearly 17 years after the previous advertisement in 1997 and the interview process got underway in 2015 and stretched up to 2020.

The candidates from Bihar have been eagerly waiting to apply for the post of assistant professors, as last time some clauses made it difficult for them, as the 2009 UGC regulation could not be implemented in Bihar universities up to 2012. This time, the commission has given some relaxation to Bihar candidates, , making the 2009 regulation from the date of notification by the concerned universities. As a result, the number of vacancies is likely to be good.

Regarding another demand by ad hoc teachers working in Delhi University about relaxation in the clause requiring experience certificates from the registrar, the chairman said the commission could not look into all individual requests. “The candidates can apply with certificates from competent authorities. The commission will take a call after examining the merit when the situation arises,” he added.

Delhi University registrar had written to the commission that the governing body of colleges under it happened to be the executive body of the institution and was competent for the appointment of principal and other faculty members. Being the executive head, the college principal was competent to issue certificates and hence it should be considered, he had written to the commission.