biharboard.online: Checking BSEB Bihar board 10th matric result made easy, check it now

BSEB matric result was declared on Tuesday at 4.30pm for more than 17 lakh students who appeared in the examinations held between February 21 and 28 this year.

Here is the direct link to check BSEB 10th (matric) exam result.

BSEB 10th/matric result 2018: Here is a list of other websites where you can check your results:

1) http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

2) http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

3) http://biharboard.online/

Students can also check their results with ease by clicking here after they are declared.

BSEB 10th Board Result 2018: Steps to check your marks in Bihar board Matric exam

* Log on to any of the above-mentioned official websites

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* Bihar board Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

* Students can take a printout for further reference

However, websites where the results are uploaded become slow and students face difficulty in accessing their results. In such cases, students may have to wait for a while and try again.

Last year, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 exam results on June 22.

A little over half or 50.12% students cleared the exam. There were 17,23,911 students who appeared for the exam and out of which 8,63,250 passed and 13.91% got the first division, 26.88% the second, 9.32% the third division.

Prem Kumar of Shree Govind High School Mano, Lakhisarai topped the exam with 93% marks. He got 465 marks out of 500. Bhavya Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui was the second topper with 92.8% and scored 464 marks out of 500.

