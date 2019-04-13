BITSAT 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

BITSAT 2019: BITS Pilani has released the hall ticket for BITSAT 2019. Candidates can download the BITSAT 2019 admit card from its official website at bitsatadmission.com.

BITSAT-2019 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. BITSAT-2019 tests are scheduled to be held during the period May 16 to May 26, 2019.

Candidates who have reserved the test date and time can download their admit cards from April 12 to May 10, 2019.

BITSAT 2019: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of BITS Pilani

On the homepage, click on the notice flashing that reads- Download BITSAT 2019 Hall Ticket

Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE to download the hall ticket

Login using your application number and password and click on proceed

Follow the instructions to reserve your test date and time.

Requests for change of test centres will not be entertained. Once the candidate reserves a date and time, no changes will be allowed.

After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading during April 12, 2019 to May 10, 2019. Visit this website again between these dates to download the hall ticket and instructions.

