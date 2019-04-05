BITSAT 2019 Slot Booking opens, admit card to release on April 12

BITSAT 2019: BITSAT 2019 slot booking process began at Friday. Students who have applied for the computer based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani (BITS Pilani) can now book their slots for appearing in the exam on the official website at bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2019: Steps to book slots

Visit the official website of BITS Pilani

Scroll you mouse on admissions and click below on the link for integrated First Degree

Click on the slot booking link under BITSAT-2019 announcement

Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE to book your test date and test time.

Login using your application number and password and click on proceed

Follow the instructions to reserve your test date and time.

Requests for change of test centres will not be entertained. Once the candidate reserves a date and time, no changes will be allowed.

Candidates should reserve their test date and time for BITSAT- 2019 before 5pm on April 12, 2019 . It will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading during April 12, 2019 to May 10, 2019. Visit this website again between these dates to download the hall ticket and instructions.

BITSAT-2019 tests are scheduled to be held during the period May 16 to May 26, 2019.

BITSAT-2019 is a Computer based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Click here for more details on BITSAT 2019

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 13:46 IST