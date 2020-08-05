e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BITSAT 2020 revised exam dates released, check fresh schedule here

BITSAT 2020 revised exam dates released, check fresh schedule here

BITSAT is a computer-based examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including a bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23.
The BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23.(Shutterstock)
         

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the revised dates of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) on its official website. As per the revised schedule, the BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23.

Earlier, BITSAT was scheduled to be held from May 16 to 25, 2020, but was postponed to August 6 to 10, 2020, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The institute had also said that the more updates regarding the BITSAT 2020 exam scheduled will be updated soon on the official website.

BITSAT is a computer-based examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including a bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In